Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,242 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 673.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 104,683 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,754,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

NYSE:THO opened at $102.37 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.43.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

