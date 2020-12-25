Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,899 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.58% of Wabash National worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WNC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 217,809 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,080,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 238,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 170.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 650,139 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period.

Shares of WNC opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $921.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Wabash National news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

