SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of SLQT opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $559,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

