Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensata primarily benefits from cost-effective operations with greater pricing flexibility. The company is committed to aligning its costs with demand levels to better serve the evolving customer needs. It has undertaken several cost-saving initiatives to enhance financial flexibility. The Performance Sensing segment is the primary source of long-term growth as it generates majority of revenues from the automotive sensor market. Diverse relationships and robust innovation capabilities are key growth drivers. However, severe market contraction due to the COVID-19 pandemic and forex woes hampered its business operations. The company is susceptible to seasonality factors, which are likely to dent profitability. High debt load and intense competition from low-cost suppliers, primarily based in China, are other significant headwinds for Sensata.”

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sensata Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.69.

Shares of ST stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

