Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.05

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.05 and traded as high as $71.00. Severfield plc (SFR.L) shares last traded at $70.80, with a volume of 2,934 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The stock has a market cap of £213.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61.

Get Severfield plc (SFR.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Severfield plc (SFR.L)’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Severfield plc (SFR.L) Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield plc (SFR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield plc (SFR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.