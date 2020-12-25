Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,427.86 ($31.72).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

SVT stock opened at GBX 2,276 ($29.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,396.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,438.27. Severn Trent Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,716 ($35.48). The firm has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 40.63 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L)’s payout ratio is 213.08%.

About Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

