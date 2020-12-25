Sharder Hits Market Capitalization of $563,738.31 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Sharder has a total market cap of $563,738.31 and approximately $15,386.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder (SS) is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org.

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

