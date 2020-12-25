Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$4.25 at TD Securities

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$13.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.82. The firm has a market cap of C$259.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

