ShowHand Trading Down 2.8% This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $19,433.88 and approximately $41.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00316599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

