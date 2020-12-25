Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Trading 8% Higher

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares traded up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. 1,303,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 968,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $4,043,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

