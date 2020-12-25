Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.74

Shares of Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:SG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 9803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $1,988,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sirius International Insurance Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $100,000.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:SG)

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services.

