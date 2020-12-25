Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.F) (FRA:LNSX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.F) (FRA:LNSX)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.24 ($17.93) and last traded at €15.24 ($17.93). Approximately 240 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.38 ($18.09).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.42.

Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.F) Company Profile (FRA:LNSX)

Sixt Leasing SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the vehicle leasing business in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands. The company operates in two segments, Leasing and Fleet Management. The Leasing segment provides lease financing and associated services to corporate customers; and operates an online retail business that serves private and commercial customers through sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de Websites, as well as offers additional services, such as accident and damage management, an inspection and insurance package.

