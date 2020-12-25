SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2,965.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,898. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

