Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham Sells 6,500 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SWKS opened at $151.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average of $140.36. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,300,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,075,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.58.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

