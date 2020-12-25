Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,275,206.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 350,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,273,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,069,816 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

