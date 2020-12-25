SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 11.1% on Analyst Upgrade

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price rose 11.1% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SM Energy traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 5,342,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 6,695,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $689.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

