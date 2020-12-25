SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMBK. ValuEngine upgraded SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.93.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,720.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

