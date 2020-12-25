Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Price Target to $44.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NYSE:NGM opened at $31.22 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,083,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

