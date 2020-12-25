Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.09 Million

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report $12.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.01 million and the highest is $12.20 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $50.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $51.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.88 million, with estimates ranging from $51.48 million to $54.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. 160,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.53. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $87,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.