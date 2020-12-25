Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) versus Cigna (NYSE:CI) Financial Review

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) and Cigna (NYSE:CI) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III alerts:

81.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Cigna shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cigna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Cigna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A Cigna 3.38% 15.39% 4.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Cigna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Cigna 0 3 13 1 2.88

Cigna has a consensus target price of $249.17, suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Cigna’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cigna is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Cigna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cigna $153.57 billion 0.47 $5.10 billion $17.05 11.66

Cigna has higher revenue and earnings than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Summary

Cigna beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to on and off the public exchanges. The International Markets segment offers supplemental health, life, and accident insurance products; and health care coverage, as well as health care benefits to mobile employees of multinational organizations. This segment offers health coverage, hospitalization, dental, critical illness, personal accident, term life, and variable universal life products. The Group Disability and Other segment provides group long-term and short-term disability, group life, accident, voluntary, and specialty insurance products, as well as related services; permanent insurance contracts to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for the purpose of financing employer-paid future benefit obligations; and reinsurance, settlement annuity, individual life insurance, and annuity and retirement benefit business. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. Cigna Corporation has a strategic alliance with Priority Health to make health care coverage accessible to Michigan employers, their employees and families. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.