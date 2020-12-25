Social Send Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Social Send has a market capitalization of $582,289.24 and approximately $17.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00027379 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001312 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002035 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

