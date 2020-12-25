Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

