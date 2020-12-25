Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 167,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 11,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 48,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

