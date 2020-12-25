Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stake Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Southern First Bancshares worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $372,283. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

SFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SFST opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

