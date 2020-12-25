Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post sales of $60.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.90 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $55.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $241.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.50 million to $245.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $234.95 million, with estimates ranging from $234.80 million to $235.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $202,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.