SparksPay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $49,111.17 and approximately $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 350.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.