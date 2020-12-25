SparksPay (SPK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $49,111.17 and $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

