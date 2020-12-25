Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Spectris has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

