Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSET. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BSET stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.64 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

