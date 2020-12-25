Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 21,000 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $273,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,038,000.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.