Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $440,000 Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 477.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.