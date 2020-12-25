Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of SeaSpine worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 24.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SPNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $473.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.05.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. Equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

