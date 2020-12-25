Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 32.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 36.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 622,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 166,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,217 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

VVI stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Viad Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $716.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. Equities analysts predict that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVI. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

