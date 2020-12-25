Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Apogee Enterprises worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $861.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.