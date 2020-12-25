Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,033 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

