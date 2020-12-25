Stakinglab (LABX) Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Stakinglab has a market cap of $789.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00139975 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00026099 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 4,254.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001602 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

