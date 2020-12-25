Starbase Hits Market Capitalization of $207,491.63 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $207,491.63 and $2,594.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00332318 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

