StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.64

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $7.98. StarTek shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 59,128 shares changing hands.

SRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. StarTek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get StarTek alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $305.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StarTek news, Director Mukesh Sharda bought 206,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.