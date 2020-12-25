State Street Corp Acquires 42,240 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sientra were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $196.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Sientra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.