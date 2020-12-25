State Street Corp Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,653 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.90% of Ardagh Group worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 67,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARD opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $325.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARD. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

