State Street Corp Has $2.47 Million Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in BayCom were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 15.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BayCom by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BayCom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BayCom by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCML. TheStreet raised BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BayCom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of BCML opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

