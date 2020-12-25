State Street Corp Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.37% of Protective Insurance worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protective Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Protective Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

Shares of PTVCB opened at $13.68 on Friday. Protective Insurance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $195.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Protective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.