State Street Corp Has $2.69 Million Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.12% of Preformed Line Products worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

PLPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

