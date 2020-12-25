State Street Corp Purchases 175,298 Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

State Street Corp lifted its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,298 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NewAge were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NewAge by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NewAge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NewAge by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NewAge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

