State Street Corp Sells 8,182 Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rafael were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFL. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rafael in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 2.9% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 574,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rafael by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rafael by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RFL opened at $24.19 on Friday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Rafael from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

