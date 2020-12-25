Status (SNT) Trading 17% Lower This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Status has a total market capitalization of $107.08 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.