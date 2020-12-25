SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading Up 92.4% Over Last 7 Days

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 273.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 92.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $158,346.95 and $14.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000268 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000068 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

