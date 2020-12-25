Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 350 put options on the company. This is an increase of 465% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 162.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE MOD opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $622.47 million, a P/E ratio of -110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

MOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.