Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

