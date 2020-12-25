Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 216.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after buying an additional 1,350,108 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after buying an additional 2,552,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 338,113 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 37.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 875,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

M stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.